Vietnamese Association in Sudbury planning largest Lunar New year celebrations yet

Sunday will mark the Lunar New Year.

It's a big deal for anyone from Asian heritage.

To mark the start of the lunar calendar year — rather than the Gregorian calendar — Asian cultures hold large celebrations similar to Christmas.

Those usually include traditional food, music, dances and games.

In Chinese culture, 2023 marks the year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity. But for Vietnamese culture this new year represents the year of the Cat, which symbolizes intelligence, sensitivity and kindness.

Because of the pandemic and coinciding restrictions over the past several years, Lunar New Year celebrations have had to be put on hold.

But this year the Vietnamese Association in Sudbury is planning a large event with about 300 people. Tickets are sold out.

"This is the biggest celebration that we've ever done," said president David Ewing-Bui.

Before the pandemic Lunar New Year events were held in smaller venues in the city.

John Le, who is the vice president of the association, said there were some celebrations held in the 1980s, but then a large hiatus without the event. They started back up in 2017.

"The Vietnamese population increased in Sudbury due to the diamond workers and a lot of investments like in nail salons, and Vietnamese students that came here," he said.

But Le said this year's Lunar New Year celebrations will be better.

"We've got more experience and we have more volunteers to help us out."

The event this year will be held at the Caruso Club, one of the largest venues in Sudbury.

The Lunar New Year committee with the Vietnamese Association of Sudbury, including vice-president John Le (far right). (Submitted by Vietnamese Association of Sudbury)

One of the Lunar New Year customs is called li xi (pronounced lee-see). That's a red pocket or pouch which contains money. It's given to youth under the age of 12.

"A lot of people, they keep that money for the rest of the year because that's considered good luck," Le said.

The money in the pocket usually comes from a happily married, elderly couple.

"So then we could be able to pass that to the next generation," he added.

Le is also excited for the Lion's dance, which combines martial arts with folk dancing.

"We're going to have an awesome Lion's dance this year," he said.

"Have some nice dance shoes and break a leg on the dance floor."

As for marking the year of the Cat, Ewing-Bui is hopeful people will display the behaviours of sensitivity and kindness.

"So we encourage extending our hands to new friends and newcomers and trying to share that kind of generosity and kindness to your friends and neighbours."