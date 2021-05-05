With the ballooning price of lumber, the mills of northern Ontario are busier than ever.

But in the boom-and-bust wood business, it's hard to know whether this historic spike will have lasting affects.



"We do make a lot of puns about volatility, things being on fire, et cetera," says Biliana Necheva, senior public relations advisor for Eacom Timber Corporation.

"It is good news for us because we're able to sell our product at a higher price."

She says new home construction in Canada and the U.S. is "flying off the charts" plus there is increased demand for home renovation materials during the pandemic.

But Necheva says it also puts a lot of pressure on their sawmills — including Timmins, Gogama, Elk Lake and Nairn Centre in the northeast — to meet that demand and cash in on those higher prices.

And then there are the disappointed customers, paying a lot more for lumber and often not getting as much as wood they want.

Northern Ontario lumber has set sales records in the United States over the past year, despite the pandemic and ongoing trade tariffs. (Erik White/CBC )

She says it's not as simple as just cutting more trees, since the harvest is highly regulated by the provincial government and drying the logs takes time.

"So it's not as wonderful as it may seem right off the bat," says Necheva.

"Inasmuch as we are enjoying this historic spike, and it is historic, we're at the same time very mindful that it will come down."

Necheva says Eacom is looking to invest some of the profits from this lumber boom that will help its sawmills weather the next market downturn, including $8.9 million worth of new machinery for its Elk Lake operations.

Forestry unions say if lumber prices remain high, workers will likely be seeking a larger share of the profits with several collective agreements set to be re-negotiated this fall. (Erik White/CBC )

"They want their plants to be running and it's good for the workers. The workers are going to be working," says Jacques Jean, president of United Steelworkers Local 1-2010.

His union represents nearly 2,000 northern Ontario forestry workers, from those who cut trees in the bush to the workforce in sawmills and paper plants.

Jean says some mills were offering overtime pay to meet the demand for lumber, but he says most were already running "full blast" with two shifts before the prices jumped up and adding a third would infringe on maintenance time for the equipment.

He says if the timber companies keep turning big profits, his union will likely be seeking a bigger cut for workers, with contract talks at several mills scheduled for this fall.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but I believe it's going to be like that for a while," says Jean.