New details released about last known whereabouts of missing man Luke Joly-Durocher
Joly-Durocher went missing in North Bay in March, 2011
New details are being released about a Quebec man who went missing in North Bay more than eight years ago.
On Tuesday, North Bay police and OPP released more details on the last known whereabouts of Luke Joly-Durocher.
The Témiscaming, Que. man was in North Bay to visit friends on March 4, 2011.
Police say Joly-Durocher and his friends consumed alcohol in a home on Sherbrooke Street before going downtown to a bar where Joly-Durocher was refused entry. That was intitially believed to be the last place Joly-Durocher was seen.
Police now say Joly-Durocher eventually went to the Shooters Bar at the Voyager Inn on Delaware Street. Police say they have now confirmed he left the bar and got a ride with at least one of the patrons. They add additional witnesses have since come forward and police "know other people may have been socializing with Luke before he disappeared."
His cell phone, jacket and glasses were all found back at the Sherbrooke Street apartment.
"Police now rely on mobilizing citizens and witnesses — regardless of where they live today — as yet another way to help victims' families find resolution," North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod said.
"I'm confident this initiative will accomplish our shared goal of community safety and help us resolve the disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher."
Police say a $50,000 reward remains in place for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joly-Durocher.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.