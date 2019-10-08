New details are being released about a Quebec man who went missing in North Bay more than eight years ago.

On Tuesday, North Bay police and OPP released more details on the last known whereabouts of Luke Joly-Durocher.

The Témiscaming, Que. man was in North Bay to visit friends on March 4, 2011.

Police say Joly-Durocher and his friends consumed alcohol in a home on Sherbrooke Street before going downtown to a bar where Joly-Durocher was refused entry. That was intitially believed to be the last place Joly-Durocher was seen.

Police now say Joly-Durocher eventually went to the Shooters Bar at the Voyager Inn on Delaware Street. Police say they have now confirmed he left the bar and got a ride with at least one of the patrons. They add additional witnesses have since come forward and police "know other people may have been socializing with Luke before he disappeared."

His cell phone, jacket and glasses were all found back at the Sherbrooke Street apartment.

"Police now rely on mobilizing citizens and witnesses — regardless of where they live today — as yet another way to help victims' families find resolution," North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod said.

"I'm confident this initiative will accomplish our shared goal of community safety and help us resolve the disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher."

Police say a $50,000 reward remains in place for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joly-Durocher.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.