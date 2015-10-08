Private detective assisting in Luke Joly-Durocher missing person case
Joly-Durocher was last seen March 4, 2011 in North Bay
The family of Luke Joly-Durocher said a private investigator is now helping to find more information about his disappearance.
Joly-Durocher went missing on March 4, 2011. From Témiscaming, Que., Joly-Durocher was last seen in North Bay, Ont., where he was visiting friends.
Rob Joly, Luke's father, said at that time, he had been trying to get a hold of his son but wasn't able to. His disappearance was reported to police.
"I thought he just met up with some friends and he was out for the weekend because he did leave his cat behind in his apartment," he said.
"So he said, you know, he's going to call me or he's going to text me and let me know where he is to pick him up or whatever."
Joly didn't hear from his son. Joly-Durocher's cell phone, jacket and glasses were all found at the apartment he had been staying at.
Joly said he's continuing to search for Luke.
"There's been times in the past few years that I felt like the case was going cold," he said.
"And so I just took it upon myself that, you know, I've got to keep awareness out here."
The family now has the assistance of Ellen White, a private investigator, to help. She said she's had a number of people reach out to her "who claim to have been there on the evening of Luke's disappearance."
"They've been very helpful," she said.
"We've also been spending a whole lot of hours in the community of North Bay, really knocking on doors, speaking with people."
'Someone took advantage'
White said she's also been getting calls to her tip line about this case. She said she believes Joly-Durocher was the victim of foul play.
"Certainly, we rule everything out. This was not a suicide. This was not a person who went off to start a brand new life somewhere else. We are not seeing any evidence of an accident and a missing body," she said.
"But what we are seeing, and it's our belief that Luke was the victim of foul play on the day that he disappeared."
Joly said he's always thought foul play may be a factor in his son's case.
"You know, Luke is an individual that would give you the coat off his back. And obviously someone took advantage of his kindness," he said.
"We're just determined to talk to these people."
North Bay police confirm to CBC Sudbury that the case is open.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the status or any elements of the investigation," David Woolley, corporate communications officer with the force said.
"Anyone with information about the disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher is encouraged to contact the North Bay Police Service."
With files from Fresh Air and Martha Dillman
