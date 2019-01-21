Election results have caused an uproar at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Earlier this week, the student government — known as the Students General Association (SGA) — held elections for its executive team.

When it came to electing the president, two of the three candidates running for that position were disqualified, including Darius Garneau.

In the final tally Garneau had captured the most votes, but it was incumbent SGA president, Eric Chappell, who was re-elected.

Garneau was told his disqualification was because he posted campaign materials to social media without getting approval from the chief returning officer (CRO) first.

Any candidate running in the Students General Association (SGA) election at Laurentian University, had to have their campaign materials — like this poster from Darius Garneau — approved by the chief returning officer (CRO), before they could be posted electronically. (Submitted by Darius Garneau)

"The strikes I had received were unfair, especially without any warning or any prompt to maybe take them down first," Garneau said.

Critical of recent government

However, he thinks it was because he was trying to stop corruption within the student government. Plus he had been critical of the recent executive team.

"[The SGA] had had several impeachments in the past, and the first time they didn't, they disqualified three candidates and barred one from being a candidate."

"I think that this is the exact kind of reason that I want to run for elections in the first place — to stop these kinds of injustices," Garneau said.

Garneau also thinks his platform caused a stir with the SGA.

"It wasn't a very radical platform, but I know there were moments where I was criticizing how we were doing things," he said.

"I know some of them had taken it as a personal attack, but I'm really just trying to make a difference," he said.

Garneau did appeal his disqualification from the SGA election, but says the three individuals hearing his case all have connections to the previous executive team.

"I did not feel like I had much of a chance," he said.

This list of 2020-2021 SGA election results was emailed to student members at Laurentian University. (Submitted to CBC News)

CBC News reached out to the chair of the board of directors for the Students General Association, Justin Pappano. He said the process was ongoing, and declined to comment until the board had met to decide whether to ratify the election results.

The board voted to ratify those results on Wednesday night.

While that board meeting was underway, students who were unhappy with the election disqualifications, held a protest outside.