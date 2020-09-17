Final legal hearings involving Sudbury's Kingsway Entertain District start today.

The district – nicknamed KED – is a proposed arena, casino and convention centre planned in the city.

Construction was expected to be completed this year, but the project has been held up by legal challenges.

In September, a Superior Court ruled in the city's favour on issues around the process the city followed in approving the development.

The matters before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) involve the plans themselves, including concerns around building a casino, and moving the arena out of downtown Sudbury.

The appeals come from Casino Free Sudbury, led by businessman Tom Fortin, the downtown Business Improvement Association, activist Steve May, and Professor Christopher Duncanson-Hales, who represents a group of faith leaders.

The LPAT hearing is scheduled to take place over two days, via phone conference.