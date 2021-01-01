The health unit in Sudbury is warning of a potentially low risk exposure to COVID-19 on an intercity bus that traveled just before Christmas.

In a news release issued early Friday morning, Public Health Sudbury & Districts states that anyone who traveled on a Greyhound bus on Monday, Dec. 21 should self-monitor for symptoms.

The bus left Toronto at 2 p.m that day, and arrived in Sudbury around 6:45 p.m.

The health unit says anyone who was on the bus should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms appear, self-isolate immediately.