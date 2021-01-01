Risk of COVID-19 exposure on Dec. 21 bus from Toronto to Sudbury, health unit says
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is warning of a potentially low risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who traveled on a Greyhound bus between Toronto and Sudbury on Monday, Dec. 21.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts says the Greyhound bus traveled to Sudbury on afternoon of Dec. 21
The health unit in Sudbury is warning of a potentially low risk exposure to COVID-19 on an intercity bus that traveled just before Christmas.
In a news release issued early Friday morning, Public Health Sudbury & Districts states that anyone who traveled on a Greyhound bus on Monday, Dec. 21 should self-monitor for symptoms.
The bus left Toronto at 2 p.m that day, and arrived in Sudbury around 6:45 p.m.
The health unit says anyone who was on the bus should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms appear, self-isolate immediately.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.