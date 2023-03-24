With rising home energy costs, low-income people in northern Ontario need more support to help them pay their bills, according to a new report from the Low-Income Energy Network.

The report found many people in northern Ontario, especially in smaller rural communities, have higher home energy and heating costs, and have less access to support programs to help them cover those costs.

"There are so many factors that make us northerners distinct from other areas; the way we consume energy, the sources of energy that are available to us, the high cost of energy, and the impact high energy costs have on so many individuals and families in different northern communities, including the many remote First Nation communities", said Chantal Walterson, a community legal worker at the Kinna-aweya Legal Clinic in Thunder Bay.

A report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario found that in 2019 households in rural areas paid $3,198 on home energy, compared with an average of $2,002 spent by households in large urban centres.

Ontario Electricity Support Program

Jacqueline Wilson, a lawyer at the Canadian Environmental Law Association and one of the Low-Income Energy Network report's authors, said the Ontario Electricity Support Program helps low-income people cover their energy costs, but it only applies to their hydro bill.

The Low-Income Energy Network would like the Ontario Energy Board to create a similar program for natural gas users as well.

Wilson said natural gas rates have gone up between 42 per cent and 54 per cent over the last five years, depending on the zone.

"In general, when people aren't able to afford their bills, they're forced to make tough choices about necessities like home cost, energy bills, and other things like food that are absolutely essential for people to live," she said.

In addition to expanding the scope of the Ontario Electricity Support Program, the Low-Income Energy Network would also like to see the province create a new monthly assistance program for low-income people who rely on propane, oil or wood to heat their homes.

People who rely on those types of heating generally live in rural areas, said Wilson, and tend to pay more to heat their homes.

"We do want to stress that the problems are serious in northern Ontario with energy poverty," Wilson said.

"Costs are very high and we do need an improvement in the system that we have to help people dealing with energy poverty."