Judi Straughan and CBC's Markus Schwabe to star in Love Letters
Play to be performed at the Sudbury Theatre Centre on Feb. 24
A one-time performance about a lifetime of communication between two people will be performed in Sudbury later this month.
A. R. Gurney's Love Letters will take to the stage at the Sudbury Theatre Centre on Feb. 24. It will star Judi Straughan and CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe.
Straughan says she discovered Gurney's writing in the early 1990s.
"Then, I discovered this show and it's one of my absolute favourites," she said. "I cannot read this show without welling up to tears."
It's a love story that starts with two Grade 2 students, Melissa and Andy. Taking place in the 1930s, it involves a birthday party which includes sending out invitations, responses and then following up with a thank you note.
"They start this letter writing thing in Grade 2 that continues their entire lives, right until old age," she said. "It is an engaging story."
Straughan has performed the show before and says it's "always an audience winner."
"It packs the house," she said. "People get engaged and at the end, they're sniffling, they're enjoying [and] love it."
Markus Schwabe, who is no stranger to the airwaves, has also taken part in theatre performances before. His high school drama teacher has heard he's starring in this production.
"He sent a message on Facebook [saying] 'You'll be great,'" he said. "I haven't seen him for 30 years."
The event is a fundraiser for the Sudbury Theatre Centre.
