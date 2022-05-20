Six statues representing parts of the Stations of the Cross are being replaced at the Lourdes Grotto in Greater Sudbury, two years after they were beheaded.

David Sirois, with the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, said the new statues were crafted out of bronze overseas by Timothy P. Schmalz Inc., then shipped to Canada, where they have been in storage at a parish in Val Therese waiting for proper weather to install them.

"I'm very happy it's happening," Sirois said. "And especially now that people can visit the site in bigger numbers, hopefully we'll get some celebration going again this year on site because the COVID restrictions are gone."

"We're hoping that will help to promote the site even more."

Statues were beheaded at the Lourdes Grotto in 2020. A representative with the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie suspects the heads may have been taken for the valuable bronze they were cast from. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The Stations of the Cross is a Catholic devotion, featuring 14 steps, or stations, that depict Jesus' last day on Earth. People typically stop, or meditate at each station, moving onto the next until all 14 steps are completed.

The statues at Lourdes Grotto were erected in the 1950s.

Despite the vandalism – Sirois thinks that someone made off with chunks of the statues because of their valuable bronze – the Grotto isn't adding any new security systems outside their 24-hour security cameras.

David Sirois is the Assistant Diocesan Financial Administrator for the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"If there's any issues, we hopefully first prevent it by seeing it, and if not, at least we'll have a recording of what's happening, so we can provide that to the police if need be."

The Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto can be reached off Van Horne Drive.