The organization responsible for the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in downtown Sudbury is hoping an artist can repair recent damage to a handful of statues.

The spiritual oasis on Van Horne street was targeted by vandals late last month.

Five of the 13 statues with the Stations of the Cross series had several heads and hands broken off.

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating the vandalism, but because there isn't any video surveillance or eye witnesses there are no suspects or any leads at the moment.

The property is maintained by the Friends of the Grotto volunteer group, but it is the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie that oversees the site.

David Sirois is with the diocese, but acts as a liaison with the volunteer group.

He says they're now working with their insurance company to determine whether the statues can be repaired or will need to be replaced altogether.

The statues were created in 1953.

The tenth statue in the Stations of the Cross series had two of the heads broken off. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"Trying to find basically the original molds or anything would be almost impossible at this point," Sirois said.

"Right now we're looking at different companies and artists that might be able to basically re-work with what's there now, from pictures and maybe try and reproduce the missing parts."

The five statues that were damaged are ones that are less visible from the nearby parking lot.

"As soon as we know what we're doing -- if we could get [the artists to] take them off site and to whoever's workshop for them to repair, because it's going to be easier for them to have [the statues] in their workshop."

"We could hopefully get them back by before the season next year, I'd say April or May of next year," Sirois said.

The ninth statue in the Stations of the Cross Series had one of the heads broken off. David Sirois, liaison between the diocese and the Friends of the Grotto, says vandals targeted statues less visible from the parking lot. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Because of this incident, Sirois says the diocese is now looking at adding surveillance cameras at the Grotto.

They had looked into installing this before, but it had been too costly.

"When we were first looking at it we would have had to get internet connection and all that, up here on a regular basis and because it's a mountain getting connections and wires up here is a little bit harder."

But with wireless and cell phone technology, Sirois says it would make putting a surveillance system in much easier.

Volunteers with the Friends of the Grotto group take care of maintenance on the property. Sirois says it costs the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie an average of $10,000 to $15,000 yearly to keep it maintained.

"They work so hard to keep this site nice, and being viable for people to come and visit and relax," Sirois says of the volunteers' efforts.

He added that the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto is not just for Catholics, it's meant for everyone, regardless of faith.

"It's not necessarily for prayers, it's just an oasis in downtown where you can relax and contemplate whatever you need to."