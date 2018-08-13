Sudbury Police say they are searching for two people after an assault on Louis Street.

Police were called to the area around 8 a.m. Officers say a beige or brown van, driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat, pulled up to a man walking on the street.

Police say the man left the van and assaulted the pedestrian. The accused then allegedly chased the victim down a trail.

The accused then got back in the van which had followed them to the other side of the trail. From there, police say the woman driving allegedly hit the victim with the van and drove off.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the woman driving the van is described as in her 20's with a slim build and black hair. The man in the van is described as being between 20 and 30 years old with very short black hair. Police say he wasn't wearing a shirt at the time of the assault.

The van the pair were in is described as beige or brown in colour with a smashed rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.