A man well known in Timmins for his involvement in municipal politics and hockey has died at the age of 91.

According to his obituary, Luigi "Lou" Battochio died Saturday at the Timmins and District Hospital.

Lou Battochio died Saturday at the age of 91. (Supplied/yourlifemoments.ca )

He was the founding member of Schumacher Minor Hockey and was a municipal councillor for 25 years. Battochio also was the physical education director for the Timmins Board of Education, as well as director of the board for Camp Bickell.

He also was an inductee to the Timmins Sports Hall of Fame.

His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Visitations with his family will be held on Tuesday between 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., and again on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Cecile and children Dino and Bruno.