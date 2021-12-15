A Wahnapitae woman hopes someone can find a box of post-war love letters that was lost in the Marguerite Drive area of Hanmer, in Sudbury.

Jennifer Rybachuk said the box contained letters between her grandparents just after the Second World War, from 1945 to 1949.

Her grandfather was with the military, stationed overseas at the time, and wrote regularly to her grandmother, who lived in the Sudbury area.

"What I remember was, one, her penmanship, and, two, you can tell, like the love that she was portraying in her letters and she couldn't wait for my grandfather to get home to tell him about her day and the things she wanted to do," said Rybachuk.

She said her grandparents got married in 1949 and had four children, including her father.

Rybachuk said her grandmother died before she was born, when her father was 16 years-old, so the letters were a way to remember her.

"You can tell that my grandfather was head over heels in love with my grandmother. I think it was devastating to him when he lost her at such a young age," she said.

"Another reason why these letters are so special to us is because we don't have many memories left of my grandmother."

Rybachuk said the letters were originally with her aunt and uncle in Thunder Bay, but a family member brought them to Sudbury so her father could hold them in safekeeping.

After he had arrived in Sudbury, that family member left the box of letters on the tonneau cover of his truck, before leaving to drop them off with her father.

Rybachuk said the box, which is white, must have fallen off the truck at some point during that trip.

"I'm not angry. I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," she said.

"I am hopeful. So if you stay positive and positive, things will happen. I would love them to return, but if they're not returned, then it wasn't meant to be, and it happened for a reason."

Rybachuk said if someone finds the box with the letters, they can drop it off at their nearest post office. She would be able to retrieve it from there.