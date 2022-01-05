A northeastern Ontario farmer said the past month has been challenging and busy as he continued to search for his lost herd of bison, but now Mesut Ates has something to celebrate as the herd is now home.

In December, a herd of bison escaped from his farm in Crystal Falls, Ont. A windstorm toppled a tree on his property, allowing his eight yearling bison to escape.

Later that evening, OPP responded to a single-car crash on Highway 64. The herd had walked onto the highway and the driver hit one of the bison. No one was injured, but one animal died.

Since then, Ates and many others in his community had been searching for the remaining seven.

Ates had seen the herd about 15 to 20 kilometres from his property and said they appear to be in good shape. He had been putting out feed for them at night.

"They come and eat at nighttime and then they go into the bush in the daytime," he said.

"We set up a portable system. We're baiting them into that."

6 des 7 bisons en cavale de l’éleveur Mesut Ates sont maintenant attrapés. Une poignée de bénévoles aideront à les charger dans un camion pour qu’ils rentrent au bercail; à leur ferme de Crystal Falls. M. Ates est soulagé. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icino</a> <a href="https://t.co/5O08h3RXoL">pic.twitter.com/5O08h3RXoL</a> —@mgregoire_rc

That system includes a portable metal fence. After the capture, the animals were loaded onto a livestock trailer and taken back home.

"They are part of my family," he said.

Ates has had several people in his area step up to assist, including people offering to fly drones to look for the animals, while others said they would drive down side roads to find them.