Manitoulin Island student receives scholarship worth over $100K

A Grade 12 student from Manitoulin Island is one of 36 young Canadians to receive a prestigious scholarship valued at more than $100,000.

Jocelyn Kuntsi, a student at Manitoulin Secondary School, is now a Loran Scholar.

When she starts university she'll get a $10,000 tuition stipend for each year of her undergrad, along with an annual $10,000 stipend to cover her living costs.

The scholarship also includes a four-year leadership-enrichment program and opportunities to apply entrepreneurship and volunteer projects in the summer.

"Above all that, you get to be with this amazing cohort of students and learn from them," Kuntsi said.

"I've already started to get to know all the other students that are scholars that are 2023 scholars. I'm so inspired every time we have a conversation, and that's invaluable in itself."

Kuntsi said she still has tears thinking back to the call that she would be a Loran Scholar.

"I'm so honoured, yeah, and grateful," she said.

This year, the Loran Scholars Foundation chose 36 young people from across Canada as its finalists. (Loran Scholars Foundation)

The Loran Scholars Foundation was founded 34 years ago to support exceptional Canadian high school and CEGEP students.

"We look for qualities that grades alone cannot show: a breadth of interests, and deep commitment to service, the courage to make difficult decisions, and the determination to work towards long-term goals," the foundation said in a press release announcing the latest group of scholarship recipients.

Loran Scholars have gone on to hold senior roles in government, academia, industry and the not-for-profit sector. Twenty-four have gone on to become Rhodes Scholars.

A 'passionate student'

Kuntsi described herself as a "passionate student" but has also taken part in a wide range of extracurricular activities.

She is captain of the Manitoulin Metal Robotics team, which recently participated in the world championships in the U.S. She's also a student trustee with the Rainbow District School Board, works as a lead astronomer at an eco-park and is actively involved in plays and musicals at her school.

Even with her good grades and extracurricular activities, it was an involved process to qualify for the scholarship.

"So you have to submit a written application," she said.

"There's a variety of questions, some essays that you write, you do a description of all of your extracurriculars and community involvement and they want to get to know you."

After she submitted her written application she said she made it to the next round and had to submit a video answering a few questions about herself.

After that Kuntsi made it to the semifinals.

"It was basically a big Zoom call," she said.

"And you were there with a bunch of other semifinalists, usually from around your region, and you got to meet them all and talk to them throughout the day. And every once in a while you'd be pulled out of your breakout room and put into an interview."

After the semifinals she was invited to Toronto for the finals, where she met and connected with the other 89 finalists, and did another round of interviews.

Kuntsi said she wants to study engineering at either McMaster University or the University of Waterloo.

She wants to apply engineering solutions to improving smaller rural communities in Canada.

"There's a lot of, you know, architecture and construction that gets overlooked because it's a small area," she said about Manitoulin Island.

"And I feel like growing up in an area like Manitoulin, it's given me a unique perspective on rural projects and what needs to be done in rural communities."