Police are investigating several deaths over the August long weekend.

Manitoulin OPP say 48-year-old Yvon Toulouse, from Sagamok First Nation, died when his canoe capsized.

Police said Toulouse and another man were fishing near Sagamok Point, in the North Channel on Sunday. The other man was able to make it to shore safely after the canoe tipped, police said.

Toulouse was located by police and nearby civilians, where Algoma EMS attempted to resuscitate him.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, police said.

Provincial police are also investigating a drowning near Dokis First Nation on Saturday.

The person had been swimming in the Restoule River around midnight.

OPP also continue to investigate a motor vehicle fatality south of Wawa.

OPP said a vehicle struck a rock cut on Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay Tuesday morning. Three passengers in the vehicle, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 17 was closed for several hours because of the collision.

In Sudbury, Greater Sudbury Police say an ATV driver succumbed to their injuries after a collision on Sunday.

The driver died after the ATV hit an unoccupied parked vehicle on Michelle Drive in Hanmer.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.