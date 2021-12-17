Mark Brazeau hasn't been able to see his elderly father for three weeks.

His 83-year-old father, Robert Brazeau, has Parkinson's disease and has been a long-term care patient at the Temiskaming Hospital since May 15, 2021.

Due to high COVID-19 infection rates in the Temiskaming region the hospital put in place a policy on Nov. 30 that has barred people like Brazeau and his family from visiting their loved ones in long-term care.

But Brazeau said long-term care homes in the region, such as the Extendicare Tri-Town and the Temiskaming Lodge don't have the same restrictions in place for family visits.

Brazeau said he and other family members who want to visit his father all have at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses. They've also been careful to wear proper protective equipment when they went to the hospital in the past.

"So we just don't understand why the hospital is basically shutting our senior citizens out of their life," he said. "It's like it's basically a prison camp, and it makes very little sense."

Because of his father's Parkinson's, and early dementia, Brazeau said it's difficult to have a phone conversation with him.

"He cannot hold the phone properly," he said. "So unless you get lucky and there's a nurse in there at the time, they'll hold it for him and then his speech is getting worse."

Harry MacKewn Sr. is a long-term care patient at the Temiskaming Shores hospital. His family has been unable to visit him since Nov. 30. (Supplied by Judy MacKewn)

Harry MacKewn has been in a similar situation.

His 74-year-old father, Harry MacKewn Sr., is a long-term care patient at the Temiskaming Hospital and has dementia.

MacKewn said the ban on visitors has been difficult for his mother.

"They've been together for over 50 years, so she's kind of upset, especially at Christmas time," he said. "She's been taking it hard, you know?"

He said his father has moments where he is more lucid, and wonders why his family members aren't able to visit him.

"He still wonders why we can't come and visit because we have our vaccination and all that," MacKewn said. "You can tell there's despair in his voice, like when he calls."

MacKewn said he was frustrated because Temiskaming Shores has hosted hockey tournaments, despite a high rate of COVID-19 cases for the population.

He added he could travel to Cuba for a vacation, if he wanted to, but cannot see his father in person.

Mike Baker, seen here in his office, is the president and CEO of the Temiskaming Hospital. (Supplied by Mike Baker)

Difficult decisions

Mike Baker, the president and CEO of the Temiskaming Hospital, said it was not an easy decision to put in place stricter restrictions at the hospital.

Baker said the average occupancy in the hospital in November was 128 per cent. As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, the hospital had 37 long-term care patients out of a total of 61 patients.

He said the district has had a shortage of long-term care beds for years. There are long wait lists for the Extendicare and Temiskaming Lodge, so the hospital had to provide care for many of those patients who couldn't get in.

Due to high COVID-19 case counts in the district, the hospital's board put stricter rules in place for visitors.

Baker said only inpatients in palliative care, obstetrics or pediatric care are allowed visitors.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16 the district had 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"We led the province on a per capita basis, for new cases for two weeks," Baker said. "So that's quite a staggering number."

As a hospital, he said they are treating patients with COVID-19, which makes the risk of infection greater than in a regular long-term care home.

Baker said that in addition to concerns around vulnerable patients getting sick with COVID-19, he is also worried about his staff.

"We are hiring agency nurses in order to be able to keep the services where they are," he said.

"And if we had an outbreak, we would have to be looking at closing down services. That's something we are very aware of and that's a big part of our decision."

Baker said his mother is in long-term care, and he empathizes with families who are frustrated they cannot visit their loved ones.

He said the hospital will expand on its program for virtual visits, where a healthcare worker assists a long-term care patient and helps them meet with their family over a video call.

With the threat of a more contagious Omicron variant Baker said it is not likely the hospital will be able to change its policy on visitors before Christmas.

"We will be checking this again next week," he said. "But I don't want to give a false impression. We're not hearing positive things and we're still very concerned."