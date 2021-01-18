Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Concerned about long-term care or seniors' residences?

Do you work in long-term care or a seniors' residence? Are you a resident? Are you a family or friend of someone who lives or works there? We're looking for your input.
CBC News ·

Link to survey

More stories from CBC Sudbury

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now