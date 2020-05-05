The Porcupine Health Unit says Golden Manor in Timmins is the latest long-term care home to declare a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two others, Spruce Hill Lodge and St. Mary's Gardens have also declared outbreaks.

One Golden Manor resident who is not displaying any symptoms has tested positive.

It only takes one positive case to trigger the declaration of an outbreak.

Outbreaks have also been declared in homes in the Sudbury and Manitoulin district and the Timiskaming district.

The medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit says they continue to monitor results as they come in.

Dr. Lianne Catton says if you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has, isolate yourself, then contact your doctor or the Porcupine Health Unit for referral to an Assessment Centre.

The health unit is 705-267-1181 or toll-free 1-800-461-1818.

You can also call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.