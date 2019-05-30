The union representing workers at six long-term care homes in Greater Sudbury says negotiating new contracts can take years due to pressures built into the system.

The president of Mine Mill local 598/Unifor, Marcel Charron, says because most workers are considered essential and don't have the right to strike, there is little urgency for workplaces to get to the bargaining table.

He says with the uncertain climate regarding provincial funding, the pressures are increasing on both operators and workers.

Charron says it already takes a lot of time to negotiate contracts.

The most recent being at the Sudbury Finnish Rest Home, the retirement village near Finlandia, where 65 workers just voted to accept a new contract, about two years after the last one expired.

They include personal support workers, dietary and janitorial workers.

Their contract is for four years and will include a retroactive pay raise to 2017.

Charron says those at the Sudbury Finnish Rest Home actually do have the right to strike but they chose not to because they didn't want to upset their clients.

On average, Charron says the province is holding pay raises to 1.4 percent at long-term care homes across the board.

He says that limitation doesn't help to recruit workers, and makes the workload greater on those who stick out the jobs at a low rate of pay out of passion and loyalty.

"It is a concern for us and I think it's a concern for the long-term care homes also because a lot of them aren't really high paying jobs so and then they have a hard time retaining staff and the workload gets excessive because they run short," says Charron.

While the province chips away at funding for areas such as public health and other services, Charron says there's anxiety in the long-term care sector about potential cuts to public funding.

He says any reductions would make life even more difficult for workers, operators and ultimately the clients.

"I think a lot of these homes are expecting the Ford government to possibly announce either less funding or possibly even wage freezes where public money is allocated to." he says. "That's the thing, is keeping workers in these homes is really tough right now."



