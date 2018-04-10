Starting today, family and friends are allowed to visit long-term care and other residential facilities in Ontario, for the first time in three months.

Now, long-term care homes will allow outdoor visits of one person per resident each week.

Retirement homes will resume indoor and outdoor visits in designated areas or resident suites, when physical distancing can be maintained. Other residential care settings will allow outdoor visits of two people at time.

Parts of the new visitor guidelines are being criticized by experts and family members. The plan requires visitors to prove they've tested negative for COVID-19 in the two weeks prior to each visit.

Sudbury geriatrician Dr. Jo-Anne Clarke says some of the restrictions imposed by government policy and individual homes have the potential to do more harm than good.

"I have had a number of patients who have refused medical care, who will not get blood work done, who will not go for a chest x-ray, who will not go to the emergency department, because of fear of being on lockdown quarantine," she said.

"[That] is what happens if they leave for any reason, They're quarantined in a room for 14 days. Or terrified to go to the emergency department because they know they will be alone. And that's why we're seeing people come in even sicker than they were."

Clarke says social isolation due to COVID-19 can have a negative effect on both the physical and mental health of elderly people. She says the government needs to adjust its guidelines to allow better — and safe — access to family members who serve as essential caregivers.

"Because right now, in many communities, the impact of visitor restrictions is outweighing any risk from the virus," Clarke said.

She notes the new visiting guidelines — like the requirement to visit out-of-doors in long-term care homes — could add to staff's work, and make things worse.

"They're going to be devoting a lot of staff to getting that patient outdoors. How are we going to get it clean, get them portered, clean the area. … I'm not sure who was consulted when coming up with that."

Clarke says Ontario should follow models in other jurisdictions — where family members are set up with COVID-19 safety protocols — and can care for their loved ones.