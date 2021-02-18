Paramedics will be visiting more Sudbury seniors at home as they wait for a spot in a long-term care facility.

The province is contributing $6.5 million to expand the community paramedicine program.

Eligible seniors on the long term care wait list will receive in-home and remote monitoring to keep track of changes in their health conditions, 24/7.

It's hoped the program will help keep seniors out of over-crowded hospitals.

The first phase of the program was announced in October in the Cochrane district and four other areas of the province.

"These services will complement the home and community care services they are receiving, while providing individual, families and care givers peace of mind while waiting for a bed in an LTC," said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

The province says the program will be delivered through local communities, providing: