A Sudbury long-term care home came to city council Tuesday night seeking money for basic building repairs the province won't pay for.

St. Joseph's Villa is trying to raise $4.2 million dollars to fix the roof, heating system and other parts of the 18-year-old nursing home.

President and CEO Jo-Anne Palkovits says the Ontario government does not provide regular funding for long-term care maintenance like it does for hospitals.

"I mean we're in desperate need," she told a virtual meeting of Sudbury city council.

"We're currently in debt because of the replacements we've had to do for the roof and things like that in the midst of COVID."

Palkovits says there is a special provincial fund created during COVID, which they are applying to for $1.8 million, but she says having financial support from the city would help the nursing home make its case to Queen's Park.

Mayor Brian Bigger wants Sudbury city council to consider giving St. Joseph's Villa $1 million over three years during the upcoming budget talks.

But some city councillors say this would only allow the province to continue to ignore its responsibility to long-term care.

Councillor Geoff McCausland said it was "unfathomable" that the province doesn't fund repairs at long-term care homes, especially when during the pandemic "all this is in the public eye like never before."

"It seems like an important opportunity for us to demand that this be funded properly," he said.

"My issue with us picking up this tab is we allow the province to continue these tendencies. We allow the province to spend less than they should."