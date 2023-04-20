Long-term care homes a 'dumping ground' for patients with high needs, says Sudbury, Ont. doctor

Long-term care homes have become a "dumping ground" for people with dementia and other cognitive impairments according to a Sudbury, Ont. physician and the medical director of two long-term care homes in the city.

"Once they end up in our facility, that's it. We don't have a place to send these people," said Dr. Maurice St. Martin, who is medical director at the Pioneer Manor and St. Joseph's Villa long-term care homes.

"When people have residents, patients that they have no other place to send them, they'll send them to us."

St. Martin said Ontario's Bill 7, which was introduced last August, "is trying to use a big sledgehammer" to address the issue of alternate level of care (ALC) patients taking up hospital beds.

Bill 7, the More Beds, Better Care Act, allows Ontario hospitals to transfer their ALC patients — who don't necessarily need full hospital care — to a long-term care home not necessarily of their choosing.

Patients who refuse to leave a hospital also face a mandatory fine of $400 per day.

Dr. Maurice St. Martin is medical director of Pioneer Manor and St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

St. Martin said some of those patients shouldn't be in long-term care homes or hospitals, but need psychiatric care instead.

"When you admit a demented person with severe behaviour problems that should be in a psychiatric facility for instance, you're creating a real risk to everyone there," he said.

St. Martin said some long-term care homes do have the facilities and staff to care for some aggressive patients, but not all of them do.

He said Pioneer Manor, for example, often admits patients other long-term care facilities refuse to have because it has a secure locked unit and has a psychiatrist who does weekly rounds at the facility.

"Now that being said, there are times when we can't even manage those people," St. Martin said.

He added some younger patients in their 50s with cognitive impairments, who have nowhere else to go, are occasionally admitted to Pioneer Manor.

"They're homeless, they have no money, They can't go into a retirement home. So long-term care is the dumping ground," St. Martin said.

He said those patients take up beds — sometimes for many years — that would normally go to elderly patients.

Charter challenge

The Ontario Health Coalition and the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly are challenging Bill 7 because they say it contravenes the Canadian Charter.

Both groups have argued the bill overrides patient's fundamental rights to privacy and informed consent by letting hospitals discharge them to a long-term care home not necessarily of their choosing.

"Bill 7 singles out a particular cohort of older, ill and very vulnerable patients to be deprived of their right to informed consent about where they will live and the health care they receive," the organizations said in a press release.

St. Martin provided affidavit evidence in support of the court case, which was filed on April 12, 2023.

Province's response

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Long-Term Care told CBC News that Bill 7 has helped in moving patients out of hospital.

The statement said that in its first seven months Bill 7 has helped more than 7,600 ALC patients transition from hospitals into long-term care, which represents an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year.

"A hospital is not a home, and Bill 7 allows ALC patients to receive the restorative, rehabilitative, and supportive care they need in the right place, such as long-term care," the email said.

"Referring to long-term care homes as a 'dumping ground' is insulting to the people relying on these essential services. Our government is making record investments to provide Ontarians with the highest quality of care in the country, including a nation-leading four-hours of care by 2025 and the best inspector-to-home ratio of any province."