Amendments to the Environmental Assessment Act were made under the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act in July — and they are creating some questions about the remediation of Long Lake in Greater Sudbury.

The former gold mine on the densely populated lake has been leaking arsenic for years. And over the past three years, the province and residents have been trying to come up with a solution that makes everybody happy. But part of the environmental assessment procedure has been curtailed, after Ontario passed the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act in July, including amendments to the Environmental Assessment Act.

A key change means 17 concerns flagged by the community have been terminated. The Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines says the concerns include issues related to the proposed access road, water quality monitoring during the removal of tailings and the communication of risks to residents.

And finally, there are concerns about the aggregate production and hauling from the Round Lake pit on the Atikameksheng Anishnabek First Nation.

The MPP for Nickel Belt, France Gelinas, says the legislative amendments mean the province has thrown out complaints about the plan from people in the area.

"It ended up pitting neighbours against neighbours. So to avoid this — because they're your neighbours, you see them all the time and you should try to get along — to avoid this, we brought all these complaints to the ministry," she said.

In an email, a ministry spokesperson says, regardless of the legislative changes, the ministry will consider and respond to the concerns.

But Gelinas says she does not think the province will take public concerns into account — and the province can't take away the right of the public to have its concerns addressed.

"They've dealt with the minimum they need to do to put this project forward."

The chair of the Long Lake Stewardship Committee, Scott Darling, says he thinks it's all been resolved.

"Recent conversations with our project managers indicate that a number of issues have been dealt with and the project will commence very soon," Darling said.

"We know that the investigations and the studies are continuing. It seems that they're getting closer and closer to making an announcement that the project will get underway."

At this point, the ministry says there is no start date for the project.