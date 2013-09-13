A lake that's been contaminated by a mine that closed in the 1930's may finally be getting a cleanup.

The province has responded to residents and activists who have been asking for the rehabilitation of Sudbury's Long Lake for years.

"It's exciting. We've been working for over 10 years. Long Lake Stewardship has been active in bringing this to the attention of the ministry and all of our politicians are aware of the problem and recognizing it is a high priority for our watershed," said Scott Darling, the chair of the Long Lake Stewardship Committee.

The lake is contaminated with arsenic from the Long Lake Gold Mine. The mine operated from 1908 to 1937, however, the cleanup was never done properly.

The mine created approximately 200,000 tonnes of tailings which were released into the environment without containment. Arsenic has been leaking into the lake since.

Water from the lake is no longer drinkable, as the amount of arsenic is above the Ontario Drinking Water Standard.

"The quality is not sufficient for drinking. The fishing is affected," said Darling. "It's something that needs to be addressed and we're very pleased that the government is moving foward."

Darling says the province has finally announced it would be moving forward with remediation which could start later this year and it will be putting out a tender for the cleanup this summer.

He says the province is getting ready to hold an information session to let residents know the next steps and how the project will proceed.

The approach to the cleanup of Long Lake will be similar to the approach that was used to cleanup an abandoned mine in Timmins.

"What they basically are attempting to do is encapsulate the arsenic so that it doesn't leach into the water," he said. "So it means excavating the tailings, bringing the tailings together, creating an envelope to encapsulate the material and then covering it and sealing it so it won't continue causing problems for the watershed."

Darling says he's very pleased that the government is finally moving forward to address all the environmental concerns.

He says the contamination doesn't just affect Long Lake, it affects other watersheds in the area.

"So it's not just Long Lake residents and Long Lake Stewardship that's concerned about this, I think that all people that live in the greater geographic area are concerned, he said."