Sudbury Five announce first head coach
30-year-old Stutz previously played with Windsor and Niagara Falls franchises
The Sudbury Five have announced the first head coach in franchise history.
Logan Stutz, a former NCAA Division II player, will be also assuming the role of the team's general manager.
The 30-year-old Stutz previously played for the Windsor Express and Niagara River Lions of the National Basketball League of Canada, following stints in Germany with the BG Topstar Leitershofen/Stadtbergen and ETB Wohnbau Baskets of the ProA, the WBC Wels of the Austrian Basketball League and the LF Basket of the Basketligan in Sweden
Stutz said he was planning on building the team around "high quality guys."
"One thing I can promise and I can give certainty on, I will give the same qualities as a coach that I gave as player: my heart, my drive, my passion," Stutz said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.