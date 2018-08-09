The Sudbury Five have announced the first head coach in franchise history.

Logan Stutz, a former NCAA Division II player, will be also assuming the role of the team's general manager.

The 30-year-old Stutz previously played for the Windsor Express and Niagara River Lions of the National Basketball League of Canada, following stints in Germany with the BG Topstar Leitershofen/Stadtbergen and ETB Wohnbau Baskets of the ProA, the WBC Wels of the Austrian Basketball League and the LF Basket of the Basketligan in Sweden

Stutz said he was planning on building the team around "high quality guys."

"One thing I can promise and I can give certainty on, I will give the same qualities as a coach that I gave as player: my heart, my drive, my passion," Stutz said.