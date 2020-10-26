Skip to Main Content
Rainbow board declares COVID-19 outbreak at LoEllen Park Secondary School
Sudbury

The Rainbow District School Board says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its schools.
The Rainbow District School Board says a fifth class at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School has been asked to self-isolate, up to and including Nov. 5. Public Health Sudbury and districts says it will contact all parents/guardians of students, as well as all school personnel who have been identified as close contacts. (Rachael Blakey)

The declaration was made after a third person tested positive for COVID-19 at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

The board says there is no evidence of widespread transmission at the school and, for that reason, the school remains open.

Five classes have been sent home to self-isolate in the meantime.

