Rainbow board declares COVID-19 outbreak at LoEllen Park Secondary School
The Rainbow District School Board says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its schools.
The Rainbow District School Board says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its schools.
The declaration was made after a third person tested positive for COVID-19 at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.
The board says there is no evidence of widespread transmission at the school and, for that reason, the school remains open.
Five classes have been sent home to self-isolate in the meantime.