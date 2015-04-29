Inquest hears workers' concerns about safety at Lockerby Mine not reaching supervisors

A health and safety representative and a Ministry of Labour inspector both said they never received any information about work refusals or safety concerns about First Nickel's Lockerby Mine.

A coroner's inquest is underway in Sudbury, to look into the deaths of two contract workers in May 2014.

Marc Methé, 34, and Normand Bisaillon, 49, were working underground when they were killed by a fall of material.

They were both employed by Taurus Drilling, which had been contracted to do work at the site by First Nickel.

Earlier in the week, the jury heard from two contract employees, who both said they had safety concerns.

In one case, a contract employee said he started the work refusal process because of his concerns.

However, both employees said their complaints were never handled properly.

On Wednesday, the five-person jury heard from Ron Sizer, who was the health and safety rep at Lockerby Mine at the time of the fatalities..

Sizer told the jury that he did not receive any information about work refusals or safety concerns.

He said the first time he heard anything about a work refusal was after the deaths of Methé and Bisaillon, when employees were going back into work.

Sizer added that if he had known about safety concerns, he would have reported them and conducted a review of the area before allowing people to work there.

Gerald Allen, the Ministry of Labour inspector for Lockerby Mine also said he never heard of any safety concerns or work refusals when he inspected the area on April 28.

He said a work refusal should have been investigated before anyone worked in the area and workers in the area should have been advised about a work refusal.

Allen says he asked if any workers had concerns about the roof, but when no one answered, he believed the area to be safe.

As the inspector, Allen had the authority to stop work, but he says there needed to be a danger or hazard to an employee and he didn't feel there was.

Both Allen and Sizer say they never received any complaints about safety.

The five-day inquest is expected to continue through Friday. The jury will make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.