Lockerby headframe demolished at former mine site
Ministry planned demolition of structure no longer in use, closed remaining openings of mine to surface
There's something missing from the skyline near Sudbury.
On Sunday, Lockerby Headframe 2 was demolished.
The structure had been at the former Lockerby Mine site, west of Greater Sudbury.
Between 2005 and 2015, the mine was owned by First Nickel, but has been shuttered after that.
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry became responsible for implementing the closure plan for the former mine.
In an email to CBC news, the ministry says it contracted a demolition company to remove the headframe safely, and close remaining openings of the mine to surface as part of its Abandoned Mines Rehabilitation Program.
"The ore mined was a typical Sudbury copper-nickel deposit," a spokesperson with the Ministry said in the email.
"Mined ore was brought to surface and crushed then shipped off site for processing. Mine infrastructure included two headframes, a former steam and water treatment plant and other facilities."
With files from Angela Gemmill
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?