Sudbury

Lockerby headframe demolished at former mine site

There's something missing from Sudbury’s skyline. The Lockerby Headframe 2 was brought down last weekend, as part of the province's Abandoned Mines Rehabilitation Program.

CBC News ·
The Lockerby Mine headframe was demolished Sunday as the province continues its plans to deal with non-operating mines and mine infrastructure. (Supplied by Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry)

On Sunday, Lockerby Headframe 2 was demolished.

The structure had been at the former Lockerby Mine site, west of Greater Sudbury.

Between 2005 and 2015, the mine was owned by First Nickel, but has been shuttered after that. 

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry became responsible for implementing the closure plan for the former mine.

An aerial view of the area around the former Lockerby Mine, west of Sudbury. The Lockerby Headframe 2 was demolished on Sunday. (Supplied by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry)

In an email to CBC news, the ministry says it contracted a demolition company to remove the headframe safely, and close remaining openings of the mine to surface as part of its Abandoned Mines Rehabilitation Program.

"The ore mined was a typical Sudbury copper-nickel deposit," a spokesperson with the Ministry said in the email. 

"Mined ore was brought to surface and crushed then shipped off site for processing. Mine infrastructure included two headframes, a former steam and water treatment plant and other facilities."

With files from Angela Gemmill

