Local Sudbury bar will pay people to learn to forage in the city

A local bar in downtown Sudbury is finding ways to be more connected to the community.

The Alibi Room in downtown Sudbury has launched a new Farmed and Foraging program to draw people's eye to the foods that grow around them, while also supporting the most vulnerable in the community.

The bar plans to put on workshops where they will pay people to learn to forage for herbs and edible flowers that they can use in their cocktails.

The project was the brain-child of Dan Cronin, the general manager, who submitted a pitch to an international competition which focused on sustainability.

Cronin didn't win the competition, but decided to move forward with his idea.

You'd be amazed what you can find just along Junction Creek. - Dan Cronin, the general manager at the Alibi Room

"We firmly believe that a bar cannot exist without being part of its community," Cronin said

Cronin says he gathers the ingredients for his cocktails through two main avenues.

"One is my backyard farm where I grow quite a lot of things, and then the other is just the natural growth that we have in the Greater Sudbury area," he said.

"You'd be amazed what you can find just along Junction Creek," he alluded to grape vines, rhubarb, fiddle heads, wild ramps and a number of edible flowers.

But Cronin didn't always have a green thumb.

It wasn't until he moved to Sudbury, from his hometown of Philadelphia that he "discovered a love of the Earth."

"And I'm trying to share that reconnection with others now."

Supporting vulnerable populations

In addition to bringing awareness to the natural flavours surrounding the Greater Sudbury area, the project plans to give back to the community's most vulnerable.

A portion of the proceeds from the cocktail series will go toward paying some of the vulnerable people downtown to learn how to forage for these ingredients.

"While they may not be able to gather ingredients for us every time they go out, when they do we are thrilled to give them money for those ingredients," Cronin said.

He hopes that this will give them a little bit of relief in the moment, and set them on the path to learning a lifelong skill.

Currently, the Alibi Room is still raising funds to support this program.

They plan to work closely with local organizations to bring awareness of the program to those who may benefit from it.