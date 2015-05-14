The 100 Strong Campaign, an event where people pay $100 to register and can then vote for the charity of their choice, will be taking place in a virtual setting.

People who nominate the charities will have five minutes to convince the group to vote for them.

The charity with the most votes gets $10,000.

In the past, the Sudbury Police Services Chief's Youth Initiative Fund has been the recipient of the donations, as well as Social Planning Council's Emergency Fund and KICX for Kids – NEO Kids.

Anna Maria Barsanti, the 100 Strong organizer, says participants are signing up from Sudbury and beyond.

"I have a woman from Australia, a man from British Columbia," Barsanti said. "We have some people from southern Ontario which is obviously much broader than we had the first times because they are people who originally lived here or have a connection to Sudbury."

"They want to participate."

This is the fourth 100 Strong event that Barsanti has organized. The idea came from Be the Miracle: 50 Lessons for Making the Impossible Possible a book by Regina Brett.

"I thought, this is something I can do," Barsanti said. "I can bring people together of like minds and we can raise money."

"That's a substantial amount that's going to help a charity do the work that they need to do."

It's been especially important to run 100 Strong to battle back against some of the difficulties the community has been fighting through since the pandemic.

"What I know about our community is we volunteer, we have that heart of giving," she said. "Even during the strike, when people brought the picket line food, and then the people on strike said, no, donate to the food bank."

"So even if I'm not, things aren't going well for me. I still want to do well for other people," she said.

So far, the event has drawn about 80 people, with another 20 needed to hit the $10,000 mark.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the 100 Strong Facebook page.