2 men charged after Sudbury police found loaded handgun during traffic stop

Two men have been arrested for serious firearms charges after Greater Sudbury police caught them with a loaded gun.

Police say one of the men allegedly pulled a knife on someone right before the stop

Sudbury police say they have arrested two men on "serious" weapons charges after they found a loaded gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Two men have been arrested and charged with serious firearms offences after Sudbury police found a loaded gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop. 

Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday, near Elgin Street and Grey Street, after restaurant-goers witnessed one of the two men allegedly pulled a knife on a third person, according to Sudbury police corporate communications supervisor Kaitlyn Dunn. 

Police say the two men left in a vehicle before police arrived for the weapon call. 

Police say they pulled the men over for a traffic stop and said the driver, a 33-year-old Windsor man, appeared impaired. 

The driver was arrested for "Fail to Comply with Demand" after he refused to take a sobriety test, which was when police found he was driving with a suspended licence. 

Police say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. 

The driver was charged with: 

  • Fail to Comply with Demand
  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
  • Driving While Under Suspension

His passenger, another 33-year-old Windsor man, was charged with: 

  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Both men were in court Sunday for a bail hearing. 

