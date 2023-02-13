2 men charged after Sudbury police found loaded handgun during traffic stop
Police say one of the men allegedly pulled a knife on someone right before the stop
Two men have been arrested and charged with serious firearms offences after Sudbury police found a loaded gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday, near Elgin Street and Grey Street, after restaurant-goers witnessed one of the two men allegedly pulled a knife on a third person, according to Sudbury police corporate communications supervisor Kaitlyn Dunn.
Police say the two men left in a vehicle before police arrived for the weapon call.
Police say they pulled the men over for a traffic stop and said the driver, a 33-year-old Windsor man, appeared impaired.
The driver was arrested for "Fail to Comply with Demand" after he refused to take a sobriety test, which was when police found he was driving with a suspended licence.
Police say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun.
The driver was charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Demand
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Driving While Under Suspension
His passenger, another 33-year-old Windsor man, was charged with:
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
Both men were in court Sunday for a bail hearing.