2 men charged after Sudbury police found loaded handgun during traffic stop

Two men have been arrested and charged with serious firearms offences after Sudbury police found a loaded gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say they responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. last Saturday, near Elgin Street and Grey Street, after restaurant-goers witnessed one of the two men allegedly pulled a knife on a third person, according to Sudbury police corporate communications supervisor Kaitlyn Dunn.

Police say the two men left in a vehicle before police arrived for the weapon call.

Police say they pulled the men over for a traffic stop and said the driver, a 33-year-old Windsor man, appeared impaired.

The driver was arrested for "Fail to Comply with Demand" after he refused to take a sobriety test, which was when police found he was driving with a suspended licence.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

The driver was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Demand

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Driving While Under Suspension

His passenger, another 33-year-old Windsor man, was charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Both men were in court Sunday for a bail hearing.