The Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury says a COVID-19 case has been confirmed in one of its schools.

The board says someone at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School has tested positive. The board has not specified if it's a student, teacher or staff member who tested positive.

As a result, two classes have been dismissed effective immediately until Nov. 4. The board says it has contacted the students and parents affected.

The school remains open. The board says it's working with public health to limit the spread of COVID-19, including implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.