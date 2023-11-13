Living wage in northern Ontario now $19.80 per hour, says Living Wage Network

The Ontario Living Wage Network says to make a living wage in northern Ontario, someone needs to make at least $19.80 per hour.

That surprises Scott Florence.

"We've seen huge hikes in inflation in the last little while and costs skyrocketing," said Florence.

"And so I was curious to see how large a jump it would be. I was slightly surprised that it was only a 10 cent [jump]."

Florence is the executive director of the Sudbury Workers Education Advocacy Centre, which works with the Ontario Living Wage Network on its living wage reports.

Florence said the calculation comes up with an average looking at what a single adult would need for a living wage, along with a couple without children and a couple with two children.

"And so the $19.80 figure sort of reflects the average of all of those people," he said.

The living wage for 10 regions in Ontario. (Ontario Living Wage Network)

The number is meant to show employers the minimum they should pay their employees so they can get by in their part of the province.

In Toronto, for example, the living wage was calculated at $25.05 per hour, to reflect higher housing and rent costs than in other parts of Ontario.

"If you're not paying this figure, you're not actually paying your employees enough to live," Florence said.

"And is that morally what you as an employer want to do?"

Florence noted it's not just entry-level jobs that hire students that pay the minimum wage in Ontario.

Some jobs that require at least a college diploma, such as a personal support worker, often start at the minimum wage, he said.

"There's actually a lot of cost benefit to an employer for being a decent work employer, paying a living wage, providing good breaks, benefits and other value to their employees," Florence said.

"When you treat your employees well, when you pay them well, they are more able to take care of their health. And so we see a decrease in absenteeism in the workplace. Workers tend to be more motivated."

Challenges for small businesses

Geoff Hatton, chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and president and CEO of Spectrum Telecom Group, said some businesses struggle with minimum wage increases because higher inflation and interest rates affect their bottom line.

"I think most businesses try to do their best to pay a living wage, to pay a fair wage to their employees," Hatton added.

"I know myself personally, we've done a number of raises over the last few years to try and offset the cost of living that has gone up substantially over the last few years."

Hatton said the government also has a role to play in addressing the cost of living. He said lower taxes would go a long way to help workers get by on their wages.

"If the minimum wage was $19, how much of that $19 does an employee actually put into their bank account after taxes, after CPP, after EI and everything else?" he said.