Living Library 2018: Retired Corporal William Kerr
CBC Sudbury featuring survivors in Living Library event
Retired Corporal William Kerr was four hours into a foot patrol on his second tour in Afghanistan when he was caught in an explosion.
He lost both of his legs and part of his arm in the blast from the remote detonated explosive device.
Cpl. Kerr spent almost two years in Ottawa, in hospital and undergoing rehab. During that time he also proposed to his long-time girlfriend Tracy, whom he married the following summer.
Today they live on a ranch in Chelmsford, where they plan to start an equine assisted learning facility.
Although he continues to live with the physical effects of his experience on a daily basis, Cpl. Kerr says he has survived because of the support from his family and from his wife.
There's nothing that she didn't do for me. There's nothing that she wouldn't do for me. She was my legs if I needed them, she was my crutches, she was my driver, she was my everything. You name, she did it. And she still does.- Retired Cpl. William Kerr
Meet Cpl. Kerr at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors."
The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Comments
