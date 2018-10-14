Hear stories of survival and resilience at CBC Sudbury's third Living Library

Stories of survival will be front and centre at an upcoming event, hosted by CBC Sudbury in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library.

The Living Library event will be held on October 27 at the South End library branch, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At a living library, the books aren't bound pages of written text — they're people, with their own unique stories to tell.

For 20 minutes, you'll have the opportunity to sit down and talk to them about their life and experiences.

This is the third year CBC Sudbury has organized a living library event.

Meet this year's 'books'

Over the next few weeks, Morning North will feature interviews with each of the guests at this year's event.

You will hear moving accounts of trauma, recovery and resilience.

Candice Kirkbride was 15 when a collision with a drunk driver left her with a traumatic brain injury.

Retired Corporal William Kerr lost both his legs and part of an arm to an explosive device while on foot patrol during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Pina Cotesta lost her daughter Laura after a decade-long battle with cancer, and has recently put together a memoir based on her daughter's writings.

Jose Vivar spent 13 years in prison for his role in the drug wars in Toronto and survived an attempt on his life after his release.

Don Perreault had a double lung transplant, 20 years after a bone marrow transplant that ruined his lungs.

Greg Cotnam experienced a traumatic mining accident when the rock face he was preparing for drilling burst.

Sarah Mann grew up in extreme poverty, and is now dealing with PTSD with her service dog at her side.

Winnie and Bill Pitawanakwat are elders who both experienced abuse and loss of culture as children.

Kimberly Naponse and her family were in Las Vegas for a country music festival when the deadliest mass shooting by one person in U.S. history occurred.

