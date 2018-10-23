Sarah Mann's life hasn't been easy.

She grew up in southern Ontario in extreme poverty, often homeless and having little to eat. Her father was abusive and she ran away from home when she 13.

Throughout her teenage years, Sarah lived with family, friends and other caretakers, but she never found a stable place to call home.

She eventually went to university and got married, but money was tight and she became an escort to pay the bills.

Today Sarah lives in Sudbury, where she has found a support network. She is part of an art cooperative and earns money as a freelance writer.

Sarah is also learning to cope with her mental health issues, like PTSD, and has a service dog to help with day to day life. While she hasn't escaped poverty, Sarah says she is finding ways to survive.

I can't say it's been easy the whole time. I wish I had that happy ending, everything's wrapped up, it's going to be super easy. - Sarah Mann

Meet Sarah at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors."

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.