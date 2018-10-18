Pina Cotesta's daughter, Laura, was only eight years old when she was diagnosed with a spinal tumour.

She underwent surgery at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto almost immediately, but it wasn't the end of the family's journey with cancer.

Over the next decade, Laura would be diagnosed with and treated for cancer several times as the tumours spread up her spine. Then, when she was 18, Laura started to lose her vision and hearing.

An MRI revealed the cancer had made its way into her brain. Laura died on July 22, 1997.

Recently, Pina went through the journals Laura kept throughout her journey with cancer. With the help of Laura's old friend, Laura Stradiotto, Pina is putting together a book to share her daughter's story.

She has left us all with a very powerful message. And that message is really that once she learned how to accept what was going on with her, she made us feel at ease. And she tried very, very hard to tell us to not worry about her. That she was going to be okay. - Pina Cotesta

Meet Pina at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors."

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.