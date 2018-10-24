Living Library 2018: Kimberly Naponse
CBC Sudbury featuring survivors in Living Library event
Kimberly Naponse, her husband Darryl and their two teenage sons were having the time of their lives at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.
They were singing, dancing and laughing on a rooftop as signer Jason Aldean performed when gunfire erupted.
That day — Oct. 1, 2017 — the deadliest mass shooting by one person in modern U.S. history occurred. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 850 were injured.
In the aftermath of the shooting, the family has tried to settle back into everyday life. They've had help, thanks to a little chocolate lab puppy from Kimberly's in-laws.
They named the puppy Vegas Strong.
This little dog came into our lives and he's been nothing but great to take away the anxiety, the fears. At night when we wake up, he knows to come to us.- Kimberly Naponse
Meet Kimberly at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors."
The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
