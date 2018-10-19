For Jose Vivar, violence was an everyday part of life growing up in Toronto.

He started selling drugs and joined a gang when he was just a teenager, rising through the ranks until he was arrested in 2007.

In prison, Jose reinvented himself. He learned to be more positive and look at the bright side of life. He also turned to fitness and became a personal trainer.

After he was released, Jose started working at GoodLife Fitness and offering free fitness classes. He was leading one of these classes when he was shot five times by a hitman.

Jose eventually recovered from his injuries and now runs 25/7 Fitness, a non-profit gym in Sudbury that promotes free and accessible fitness.

Prison taught me resiliency skills. But on top of that it made me a survivor. That it doesn't matter where I find myself in life — I have to be grateful for my life, my freedom and my health. - Jose Vivar

Meet Jose at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors."

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.