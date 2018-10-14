Skip to Main Content
Living Library 2018: Candice Kirkbride

Candice Kirkbride has no memory of the night that changed her life forever. When she was 15 years old, she went to a party. On the walk back home, she was hit by an impaired driver.

Candice Kirkbride survived a collision with an impaired driver, which left her with a serious brain injury at the age of 15. She is one of the guests at CBC's Living Library on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

On the walk back home, she was hit by an impaired driver. Her friend who was with her at the time, A.J., died. Candice survived, but woke up two weeks later with a major brain injury.

But Candice eventually learned to overcome her challenges, accept her new life and is now openly sharing her story. She's written a book and is an active member of Toastmasters.

"There was some anger at the beginning, but I've learned how to laugh at myself. And the silly little things that are out of my control, I have learned to just laugh at because it's better to laugh than to sit and mope and cry about it. - Candice Kirkbride

Meet Candice at CBC Sudbury's Living Library. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. This year's theme is "Survivors." 

The event is taking place Saturday, Oct. 27 at the South End Public Library at 1991 Regent St. between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

