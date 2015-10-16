Every fall nature slows down, takes a rest and gets ready for winter. A retired Cree teacher from Moose Factory, Greg Spence, shared his knowledge of some Cree words that represent the season.

"September, October, we're receding right now," said Spence. "We're receding now for nature to take a rest and get ready for the winter."

He recalls a time maybe 20 years ago when he'd be sitting out in the evening, and he'd hear the shore birds flying above the clouds as they were migrating. But nowadays, he says, it's really, really quiet.

"There used to be a lot of activity but now you don't hear much about it," he said.

Greg Spence is a retired Cree teacher from Moose Factory. (Submitted by Greg Spence)

"Things are changing," said Spence. "I don't know whether it's climate change or just a natural occurrence of nature."

"We would be out there on our trapline spending, you know, the whole 10 months out there and coming back in June. Now we don't," said Spence. "We live in a community. We don't follow that culture anymore," he added.