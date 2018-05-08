When Anishinaabemowin teacher Barbara Nolan came across the children's book Albert's Old Shoes in a doctor's office, it inspired her storytelling technique of using realia, or everyday things.

The simple story of Albert, his old brown shoes, a soccer ball and a blanket was the birth of her storytelling techniques to make people understand simply by her gestures.

"All these things that you do as an instructor, you are trying to make the person understand what you're talking about by not going back to grammar . . . you don't even teach them — we don't teach — we just tell stories or include them in whatever we're doing every day."