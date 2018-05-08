Ojibwe educator turns to everyday objects to help teach
Barbara Nolan is an Anishinaabemowin teacher in Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie. In her conversation with Waubgeshig Rice, she explained how she developed a storytelling technique that uses gestures — no grammar, no English translations needed.
Children’s book Albert’s Old Shoes inspired teacher’s storytelling technique of using everyday things
When Anishinaabemowin teacher Barbara Nolan came across the children's book Albert's Old Shoes in a doctor's office, it inspired her storytelling technique of using realia, or everyday things.
The simple story of Albert, his old brown shoes, a soccer ball and a blanket was the birth of her storytelling techniques to make people understand simply by her gestures.
"All these things that you do as an instructor, you are trying to make the person understand what you're talking about by not going back to grammar . . . you don't even teach them — we don't teach — we just tell stories or include them in whatever we're doing every day."