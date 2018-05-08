Skip to Main Content
Ojibwe educator turns to everyday objects to help teach
Barbara Nolan is an Anishinaabemowin teacher in Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie. In her conversation with Waubgeshig Rice, she explained how she developed a storytelling technique that uses gestures — no grammar, no English translations needed.

Children’s book Albert’s Old Shoes inspired teacher’s storytelling technique of using everyday things

Barbara Nolan says a children's book inspired her to change how she tells stories. (Submitted )

When Anishinaabemowin teacher Barbara Nolan came across the children's book Albert's Old Shoes in a doctor's office, it inspired her storytelling technique of using realia, or everyday things.

The simple story of Albert, his old brown shoes, a soccer ball and a blanket was the birth of her storytelling techniques to make people understand simply by her gestures.

"All these things that you do as an instructor, you are trying to make the person understand what you're talking about by not going back to grammar . . . you don't even teach them — we don't teach —  we just tell stories or include them in whatever we're doing every day."

Every Monday on Up North we devote this part of the show to Indigenous languages spoken in northern Ontario. Earlier this month we chatted with Barbara Nolan, an Anishinaabemowin teacher in Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie. She's a strong advocate for immersion in teaching and preserving the language. We talked about how she grew up with Anishinaabemowin and became a teacher. She also told us a neat story about how she developed a storytelling technique to teach the language... But that didn't make it to air because we didn't have enough time. So here's that conversation ... 4:51
