Motorcycle crash in Lively confirmed as a fatality

Sudbury police have confirmed that a 70-year-old man died in a collision on Municipal Road 55 this morning in Lively.

Greater Sudbury Police Services say the man was driving a motorcycle, which was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Moxy's Bait and Tackle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes, police said.