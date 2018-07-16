Motorcycle crash in Lively confirmed as a fatality
Sudbury police are investigating a fatal collision in Lively that left one person dead.
70-year-old driver pronounced dead at scene.
Sudbury police have confirmed that a 70-year-old man died in a collision on Municipal Road 55 this morning in Lively.
Greater Sudbury Police Services say the man was driving a motorcycle, which was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Moxy's Bait and Tackle.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes, police said.