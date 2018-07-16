Skip to Main Content
Motorcycle crash in Lively confirmed as a fatality

Motorcycle crash in Lively confirmed as a fatality

Sudbury police are investigating a fatal collision in Lively that left one person dead.

70-year-old driver pronounced dead at scene.

CBC News ·
Sudbury police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle near Lively. (CBC)

Sudbury police have confirmed that a 70-year-old man died in a collision on Municipal Road 55 this morning in Lively.

Greater Sudbury Police Services say the man was driving a motorcycle, which was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Moxy's Bait and Tackle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us