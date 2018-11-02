Lively District Secondary School is full of football players.

Not because the small high school in the suburbs of Greater Sudbury specifically recruits them, but because about a third of all 260 students play on the gridiron.

On the boys side, about half of all male students play for either the junior and football teams.

And despite that, the Hawks win a lot, often beating schools with three times the student population.

The senior boys have captured two-straight Sudbury city titles and on Saturday, go after the northern Ontario championship in Sault Ste. Marie.

So, how does Lively do it?

"I've been asked: 'What's going on there? What are you feeding these kids?' But then I show them our guys and we're not bigger or stronger than anyone else," says head coach Reg Bonin.

"Yeah, I don't know. It's a good question."

The CBC's Erik White tries to find an answer in this documentary: