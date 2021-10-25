Jessica Whalen was overwhelmed by the influx of toys her family received after her child was born.

When she learned many toys are made of plastics that can't be recycled, and often end up in landfills, she wanted to find a more sustainable solution for her child. And she thought a lot of other families in the community probably felt the same way.

That solution was the Little Wooden Library .

"Basically, we're seeking to spark imagination with sensory play, encourage hands-on learning all the while doing our part in reducing waste and promoting a sharing economy," Whalen said.

As a new mom, she started to collect wooden toys for her own child, that she could lend out to other parents with young children.

Whalen said she chose wooden toys for the library because they're easy to clean and can eventually biodegrade if they are thrown out.

"So we operate in a way much similar to that of, say, a standard book library," she said. "What we do is we collect a one-time fee per family or household instead of per child. This fee includes your library card, the first month's toy selection and then lifetime membership to our lending circle."

That initial fee is $20 and helps cover costs if any toys are lost or damaged, Whalen said. She added the Little Wooden Library is not a profit-making venture, but the fee helps with costs.

Jessica Whalen's child playing with the wooden toys from the Little Wooden Library in Sudbury. (Supplied by Jessica Whalen)

Families can borrow a toy for up to a month before they return it. There is a $5 fee, though, for additional toys after the first one. But smaller toys, like wooden puzzles, are grouped together.

The initiative started in early October, and there are now about 15 families who are part of the lending circle.

The toys include everything from train sets to wooden musical instruments. Whalen said most of them are handmade and built with higher quality materials.

"There's just no need to buy brand new," Whalen said. "And we've kind of adopted that model with all things from baby clothes to, you know, just baby necessities like playpens and such. It's just second hand and giving all of those things a lot of life."