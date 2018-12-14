Skip to Main Content
The story of 'Little Skidoo,' Sudbury's very own Christmas carol
Audio

The story of 'Little Skidoo,' Sudbury's very own Christmas carol

Some 40 years after it was first pressed onto a 45 record, "Little Skidoo" gets spun every December in Sudbury and northern Ontario, but is rarely heard anywhere else.

Song was written by Bert Collins in 1967, but not recorded until 1977.

Erik White · CBC News ·
Julie Lameroux with her father Bert Collins, the composer of Little Skidoo, her mother and her now husband Ricki Lameroux. (Julie Lameroux)

Some 40 years after it was recorded in a local basement, "Little Skidoo" is still part of Christmas in Sudbury.

Local provincial government worker Bert Collins wrote the tune about a snowmobile that saves Christmas and then spent 20 years playing it to anyone who will listen.

He and his family stopped playing their regular shows at schools and holiday parties years ago and Collins died six years ago, but the song still gets spun every December.

Little Skidoo is played every Christmas in Sudbury, but is hardly known at all outside northern Ontario. The CBC's Erik White explores the history of this local holiday classic in this documentary. 6:43
Ricki and Julie Lameroux with the Imaginary Friends CD and a record of Petit Skidoo, the French version of the Chrsitmas tune that Ricki sings. (Erik White/CBC )

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories