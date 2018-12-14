Audio
The story of 'Little Skidoo,' Sudbury's very own Christmas carol
Some 40 years after it was first pressed onto a 45 record, "Little Skidoo" gets spun every December in Sudbury and northern Ontario, but is rarely heard anywhere else.
Song was written by Bert Collins in 1967, but not recorded until 1977.
Local provincial government worker Bert Collins wrote the tune about a snowmobile that saves Christmas and then spent 20 years playing it to anyone who will listen.
He and his family stopped playing their regular shows at schools and holiday parties years ago and Collins died six years ago, but the song still gets spun every December.