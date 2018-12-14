The story of 'Little Skidoo,' Sudbury's very own Christmas carol

Some 40 years after it was recorded in a local basement, "Little Skidoo" is still part of Christmas in Sudbury.

Local provincial government worker Bert Collins wrote the tune about a snowmobile that saves Christmas and then spent 20 years playing it to anyone who will listen.

He and his family stopped playing their regular shows at schools and holiday parties years ago and Collins died six years ago, but the song still gets spun every December.

Little Skidoo is played every Christmas in Sudbury, but is hardly known at all outside northern Ontario. The CBC's Erik White explores the history of this local holiday classic in this documentary. 6:43