Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·Audio

Sudbury's very own Christmas carol transformed into a musical stage play

Almost half a century after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune is sledding onto the stage.

Musical will be staged at the Sheridan Auditorium Dec. 9 and 10

Erik White · CBC News ·
The cast of the Little Skidoo musical (from left Joël Giroux, Stef Paquette and Natalie Lalonde) get ready for the debut of the new show Dec. 9.    (Erik White/CBC )

Almost half a century after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune is sledding onto the stage.

A musical inspired by the song first recorded in 1977 by amateur singer-songwriter Bert Collins debuts Dec. 9 at the Sheridan Auditorium at Sudbury Secondary School.

Morning North6:51Sudbury's very own Christmas carol is sledding onto the stage
45 years after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune has been transformed into a musical, premiering December 9-10. We stopped by a rehearsal for a sneak preview.

"It's a song that is our song. It's our Sudbury song. And it resonates with so many people. My daughter, for example, had no idea that the entire world didn't sing Little Skidoo at Christmas," said Judi Straughan, the producer and playwright. 

"So you can tell if someone's a true Sudburian or not if they know about Little Skidoo."

Straughan says the play is a "2022 version" of the holiday tale, complete with texting, Facetime calls and in general a "modern view to the same story where Little Skidoo has to be found to save Christmas once again."

Vintage newspaper photo showing Freda Collins, Bert Collins, Julie Lamoureux and Rick Lamoureux.
Bert Collins (second from left) first recorded Little Skidoo in 1977 and spent years playing the Christmas tune at school assemblies and holiday parties in Sudbury and other parts of northern Ontario. (Julie Lamoureux)

In the show, Bert Collins is played by Chelmsford-raised singer-songwriter Stef Paquette.

"Yeah I still have his 45 of Little Skidoo on vinyl. So it's really cool. A song I grew up on and I get to be in the play and sing it to a new generation of kids," he said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, check out littleskidoo.ca.

The Little Skidoo musical is billed as a 21st century retelling of the story, complete with a digital video screen and puppet characters, Dominique and Woolly Mammoth. (Erik White/CBC )

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now