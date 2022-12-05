Sudbury's very own Christmas carol transformed into a musical stage play
Musical will be staged at the Sheridan Auditorium Dec. 9 and 10
Almost half a century after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune is sledding onto the stage.
A musical inspired by the song first recorded in 1977 by amateur singer-songwriter Bert Collins debuts Dec. 9 at the Sheridan Auditorium at Sudbury Secondary School.
"It's a song that is our song. It's our Sudbury song. And it resonates with so many people. My daughter, for example, had no idea that the entire world didn't sing Little Skidoo at Christmas," said Judi Straughan, the producer and playwright.
"So you can tell if someone's a true Sudburian or not if they know about Little Skidoo."
Straughan says the play is a "2022 version" of the holiday tale, complete with texting, Facetime calls and in general a "modern view to the same story where Little Skidoo has to be found to save Christmas once again."
In the show, Bert Collins is played by Chelmsford-raised singer-songwriter Stef Paquette.
"Yeah I still have his 45 of Little Skidoo on vinyl. So it's really cool. A song I grew up on and I get to be in the play and sing it to a new generation of kids," he said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, check out littleskidoo.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?