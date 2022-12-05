Almost half a century after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune is sledding onto the stage.

A musical inspired by the song first recorded in 1977 by amateur singer-songwriter Bert Collins debuts Dec. 9 at the Sheridan Auditorium at Sudbury Secondary School.

Morning North 6:51 Sudbury's very own Christmas carol is sledding onto the stage 45 years after Little Skidoo became part of the Sudbury holiday soundtrack, the kiddy Christmas tune has been transformed into a musical, premiering December 9-10. We stopped by a rehearsal for a sneak preview.

"It's a song that is our song. It's our Sudbury song. And it resonates with so many people. My daughter, for example, had no idea that the entire world didn't sing Little Skidoo at Christmas," said Judi Straughan, the producer and playwright.

"So you can tell if someone's a true Sudburian or not if they know about Little Skidoo."

Straughan says the play is a "2022 version" of the holiday tale, complete with texting, Facetime calls and in general a "modern view to the same story where Little Skidoo has to be found to save Christmas once again."

Bert Collins (second from left) first recorded Little Skidoo in 1977 and spent years playing the Christmas tune at school assemblies and holiday parties in Sudbury and other parts of northern Ontario. (Julie Lamoureux)

In the show, Bert Collins is played by Chelmsford-raised singer-songwriter Stef Paquette.

"Yeah I still have his 45 of Little Skidoo on vinyl. So it's really cool. A song I grew up on and I get to be in the play and sing it to a new generation of kids," he said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, check out littleskidoo.ca.